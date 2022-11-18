The restoration of Gozo's Cittadella has been awarded the Regiostars prize after being chosen as the favourite out of 15 similar projects from countries across Europe.

Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms Elisa Ferreira handed out the prizes after weeks of public voting in a ceremony held on Thursday evening in Evora, Portugal.

The Cittadella project involved the restoration and rehabilitation of internal structures in the walls of the ancient and fortified city. It had cost some €14.5 million.

The Regiostars Awards have been organised every year by the European Commission since 2008. They have become Europe's label of excellence for EU-funded projects under Cohesion Policy that demonstrate innovative and inclusive approaches to regional development.

"Winners have provided inspiring best practices over the past 15 years, and showed the breadth, scope and innovativeness of EU-funded projects in creating jobs and improving citizens’ lives. These are best practices that we will continue to nourish and support," Ferreira said.

As part of the competition, young journalists were assigned to create documentaries about each projects, highlighting the work done and their use today.