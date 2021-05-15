Planters set up in front of the parliament building in Valletta are to become a permanent addition to the entrance to the capital.

The small garden was intended as a temporary installation for the Valletta Green Festival, which came to an end earlier this week.

But Valletta Cultural Agency chairman Jason Micallef said on Saturday the decision had been taken to make it permanent after many people requested it.

He said his agency was committed to the urban greening of the capital as part of the need for more green spaces in towns and villages.