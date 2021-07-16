The City Jazz Series, an abridged version of the Malta Jazz Festival, comes to an end tomorrow evening with a performance from Joe Debono and a group of Sicilian jazz musicians.

Debono is a classically trained pianist who discovered jazz through his uncle Charles Sciberras, a renowned local jazz drummer. The pinnacle of this formative phase came with Charles ‘City’ Gatt, who served the dual role of mentor and drummer.

His recent collaborations include the CHOGM celebrations in Canada where he played together with Sandro Zerafa, Roberto Occhipinti, Mark Kelso, Jim Doxas and Remi-Jean LeBlanc.

In 2020 he was commissioned to work both as a composer/arranger and pianist on Nadine Axisa’s album Ħoss tal-Għabex, the winner of the Best Album in Maltese award at the Malta Music Awards 2020.

Debono is very active playing with various musicians, at both local and foreign venues. He is currently giving improvisation classes at the Malta School of Music.

Tomorrow he will be presenting his new project, Acquapazza, featuring a collaboration with musicians Rino Cirinna on saxophone, Placido Rubino on trumpet, Sebastiano Toscano on double bass and Paolo Vicari on drums.

The event is taking place tomorrow, July 17, at the City Theatre in Valletta. For tickets, log on to https://www.festivals.mt/joe-danny.