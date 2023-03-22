Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne said on Tuesday he was “honoured” to be named Belgium captain following Eden Hazard’s retirement from international football.

The Red Devils coach Domenico Tedesco chose playmaker De Bruyne for the position after Real Madrid’s Hazard, who turned 32 in January, ended his Belgium career following last year’s World Cup.

Tedesco, who took over from Roberto Martinez after the tournament, has called up 19-year-olds Zeno Debast and Romeo Lavia to what was an ageing squad.

“It’s an honour for me to be named and represent the country in this way,” De Bruyne told RTL-TVI television.

