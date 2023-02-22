Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne will miss Wednesday’s Champions League last 16 first leg with RB Leipzig, after he was left out of his side’s squad for the game.

The Belgium midfielder was not in the 22-man squad tweeted by the English champions on Tuesday.

Speaking at his side’s pre-match press conference on Tuesday, Leipzig coach Marco Rose said City still posed a major threat despite the 31-year-old’s absence.

“I think Kevin is among the best players in the world. He sees space, he knows space and he’s dangerous in front of goal” Rose told reporters.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...