David Silva is to be honoured by Manchester City, as former captain Vincent Kompany was, with a statue celebrating his 10 years with the club and his contribution to 14 trophies, the club announced on Monday.

The 34-year-old former Spanish international attacking midfielder saw the curtain come down on his career at City in the surprise 3-1 loss to French side Lyon in Saturday’s Champions League quarter-final.

Silva joined from Valencia in 2010, and made 436 appearances — he also was part of the Spain national side that collected two Euro crowns (2008 and 2012) and the 2014 World Cup.

