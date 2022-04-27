Fernandinho says Manchester City will aim to “hurt” Real Madrid in their own backyard after winning the thrilling first leg of their Champions League semi-final 4-3.

City held a two-goal lead three times at the Etihad, but Real, having come from behind in the previous rounds against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, responded yet again.

Pep Guardiola’s men rued letting the 13-time European champions off the hook by missing a succession of chances but captain Fernandinho sees no reason for a change of approach.

