Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker will miss the busy festive period after contracting coronavirus, the Premier League club said on Friday.
Two members of staff have also tested positive for the virus with Brasil’s Jesus and England’s Walker set to be sidelined until January 6’s League Cup semi-final with Manchester United due to a 10-day quarantine.
