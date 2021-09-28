A proposed civil aviation policy for 2022-2030 is up for public consultation.

The policy, announced by Infrastructure and Transport Minister Ian Borg during a press conference on Tuesday, looks into strengthening aviation growth and increasing its economic contribution.

It was promised during the Budget speech for 2021.

The policy identifies 20 objectives to improve the sector overall while addressing conditions such as congestion and carbon footprint.

Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg addressing Tuesday's press conference. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Borg said that the policy seeks to ensure that not only does the local aviation sector manage to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, but also continues to develop and flourish in the years to come.

“Before the pandemic, this sector contributed to 5,500 direct jobs, was used by more than seven million passengers a year and generated around €600 million directly to the economy,” Borg said.

Aviation, he said, will continue to play a vital key role in the economy of the Maltese islands and there was now more awareness of the country's dependence on this mode of transport. This is why, now more than ever, we are focused on strengthening this sector.”

Borg praised the commitment and work of stakeholders who helped the sector develop in quality, security and as a reliable travel medium.

“We are focused on working together to improve cooperation and coordination between all aviation stakeholders, be it on a public or private level,” Borg said.

The policy also focuses on providing more technical and professional training and on more research and innovation in the sector.

It also highlights the need to strengthen the synergy between those in the aviation sector and those dependent on it and addresses ways to reduce congestion and carbon footprint.

The consultation period closes on October 28.