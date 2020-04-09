The Civil Network Society has appealed for the dissemination of masks to the public free of charge and for the introduction of the obligation to wear masks in public places, or at least in urban areas.

It said in a statement this measure was being proposed since local transmissions were becoming more prevalent, and it was now that the risk of contagion was highest in streets and shops.

A measure such as this should resemble similar ones adopted in other EU states, namely Czechia, where failing wearing a medical mask, the mouth and the nose should be covered by a scarf to provide minimal protection, it said.