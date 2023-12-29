The Civil Protection Department will donate 25 mine detectors to Ukraine as part of its humanitarian aid efforts with the war-torn country.

In January the department sent Ukraine a consignment of generators.  

The donations form part of an EU Civil Protection mechanism that Malta has signed up for and which has seen the island provide humanitarian aid to Turkey, Syria, Greece and Libya.

During a visit to the department this week, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said the CPD not only assisted citizens of Malta, but also provided its assistance internationally. 

 

