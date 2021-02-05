Footage provided by the home affairs ministry.

Malta’s civil protection department has been upgraded with AI-based software that provides a digital platform to better coordinate emergency responses.

The system, named CONvErGE, now allows first responders to log in information directly onto an app, which is updated in real-time. It also gives the facility to view other servicemen’s location on a map.

The system works similarly to software used by ride-sharing apps, meaning drivers as well as accident locations can all be seen on a map that updates itself constantly.

A spokesperson for the home affairs ministry explained that the system also provides information related to the details of the distress call.

“The system provides updates on the location of vehicles as well as the number of responders available, and it also identifies which vehicle is needed for which type of building,” the spokesperson said.

“If there is a tall building and rescuees are trapped at the top, then firemen will need to make sure they have the right tools to deal with the situation,” she added.

Home affairs minister Byron Camilleri discusses the CPD's new system. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Speaking at the press conference unveiling the upgrade, home affairs minister Byron Camilleri said the department’s (CPD) work involves “life-or-death situations” and must be as efficient as possible.

Parliamentary Secretary for EU Funds Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi explained that the project was largely financed by EU funds to the tune of €1.5 million, with local funds making up the rest of its €2 million price tag.

Principal permanent secretary Mario Cutajar speaks at the CPD press conference. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Principal permanent secretary Mario Cutajar said that the investment in the CPD’s control room is “another example” of the government’s drive to digitise its public sector.

“The main principles of security are always the same, and we want to use this new system to provide peace of mind to our citizens by providing CPD with the best tools available,” the minister said.

Permanent secretary for EU funds Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Zrinzo Azzopardi said the government plans to expand its drive for digitisation to place Malta on equal footing with other EU member states in terms of ability to work with digital platforms.