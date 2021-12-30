A hydraulic platform which can lift fire-fighters and rescuers 70 metres to gain entry into high-rise buildings was among items commissioned by the Civil Protection Department on Thursday.

The new equipment also includes two fire-fighting vehicles and two divers' vans.

The commissioning ceremony was held in the presence of Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri and Emanuel Psaila, director of the Civil Protection Department.

Psaila said this was part of a modernisation process for the department. He said investment was unprecedented in the last few years.