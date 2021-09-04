The Civil Protection Department's maritime division has received a new underwater drone for use in emergency search operations.

The remote operative vehicle is part of a €105,000 investment in new equipment, the government said on Saturday.

It is part of efforts to strengthen the maritime division, efforts which have also seen the number of divers more than double from 14 to 30.

Home affairs minister Byron Camilleri said: "Improving the effectiveness of our security services means recognising the times we live in and investing consistently."

The new equipment was announced during an emergency simulation exercise at Ċirkewwa, which involved a team of divers raising a sunken car from the sea floor.