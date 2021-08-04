Two new trucks have been added to the Civil Protection Department’s fleet through an investment of €500,000, the government said in a statement.

The new vehicles will be used to carry heavy objects which cannot be carried with other equipment. Workers will also be specially trained in their use, CPD director-general Emanuel Psaila said.

Home Affairs Minister Byron said that the new vehicles complement 15 other new vehicles added to the CPD's fleet this year.

He said that the department had previously lacked resources and relied on second-hand equipment. Now, the latest technology was now being invested in and workers were enjoying better conditions with a collective agreement having been reached for the first time in 22 years, the minister said.

Photo: Omar Camilleri, DOI