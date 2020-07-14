Civil society activist Rachel Williams has filed a libel suit against former minister Chris Cardona over a tweet he posted five days ago.

On July 9, close to 10, Cardona posted a reply to the #occupyjustice activist, asking, “Didn’t you get a life after being fired from BOV?” prompting an immediate retort by Williams.

“Now that is precious. I wasn’t fired. I resigned. Why? Did you try to get me fired?”

That tweeted exchange is now the subject of libel proceedings filed on Tuesday by William’s lawyers, calling upon the Magistrates’ Court to liquidate damages payable by Cardona over the allegedly defamatory post.

In their application, lawyers Andrew Borg Cardona and Eve Borg Costanzi, argue that the former minister’s allegation was “a total lie” as would be proven in the course of the proceedings in court.

That defamatory remark had been intended solely to tarnish Williams’ reputation and prejudice her work life, read the application.