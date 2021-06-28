Civil society NGO Repubblika is calling for an interim technocrat government with a mandate until June 2022, when the country goes to the polls to elect a new parliament.

This would require members of parliament from both sides of the house to give up their seat to technocrats, it said on Monday.

The mission of this new "national solidarity government" would be to implement the necessary reforms and take steps to take Malta off the FATF's greylist.

RELATED STORIES FATF lists three key issues Malta must fix to be taken off grey list

Last week, members of the global anti-money laundering watchdog voted to add Malta to its greylist - a decision that could have serious negative repercussions on the country’s economy.

It later transpired that an “overwhelming majority” of countries had expressed opposition to Malta's greylisting and that the country's efforts to remain off the greylist had been torpedoed by the US, UK and Germany.

On Monday, Repubblika proposed that an interim government would adopt policies that strengthen accountability, rule of law and democracy.

"A national solidarity government would also need to pave the way for the 2022 elections to be held through a truly democratic mechanism... among others, it is important that the media is no longer under the grip of political parties, and instead of a state broadcaster, we have a public service broadcaster.

"The government we are proposing would also ensure that the Police Force has all the means and determination that is necessary to bring to justice people who were or still are in politics, and others who associated themselves with these people or benefited from impunity."

Repubblika would also like to see overhauls of the boards of the Central Bank of Malta, the Malta Financial Services Authority and the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit.