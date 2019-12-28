Civil society protests are set to resume in the first week of the new year, with NGOs planning a national protest for Sunday January 5.

In a brief statement issued on Saturday morning, civil society group Occupy Justice and Repubblika together with blogger Manuel Delia said that they would be leading a protest calling for “justice to be served to the corrupt, thieves and killers who have snatched our country”.

“It is clear to everyone that this pretence of normality is masking institutional collapse,” they said.

More details about the national protest would be unveiled in the coming days, they said.

NGO Repubblika also has plans to enlarge its membership base and is planning a meeting on Saturday January 11 to discuss its vision for Malta of the future.

Civil society protests began in November in the wake of revelations concerning the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case and continued through to mid-December.

The largest protests, which were endorsed by a rainbow coalition of civil society organisations, saw thousands of people fill Valletta and demand the immediate resignation of prime minister Joseph Muscat.