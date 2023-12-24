Earlier this week, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), Europe’s highest court, delivered a much-anticipated ruling.

This was in relation to a request for a preliminary ruling that was submitted to it by the Commercial Court in Madrid concerning a dispute that the Commercial Court is currently hearing that was lodged by the company A22 against FIFA and UEFA on the ongoing saga surrounding the proposed European Super League.

The main reason for the preliminary ruling was inter alia to determine whether FIFA and UEFA hold a monopoly when it comes to the football sector.

In what can be considered a landmark ruling, the CJEU held that both FIFA and UEFA abused their dominant position by prohibiting clubs and players from competing in the proposed European Super League as well as with respect to their applicable rules making any new interclub football project subject to their prior approval.

