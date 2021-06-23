Viktor Claesson scored an injury-time winner as Sweden beat Poland 3-2 in Saint Petersburg on Wednesday to clinch top spot in Group E and knock their opponents out of Euro 2020.

Emil Forsberg struck twice, the first coming after just 81 seconds, but Robert Lewandowski’s double gave Poland hope of qualifying before Claesson’s late goal sent Sweden through as group winners.

Sweden will likely play Ukraine in the last 16 after pipping Spain to first place, with Slovakia exiting alongside Poland following a crushing 5-0 defeat in Seville.

