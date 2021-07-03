A contract of works between a contractor and his clients/employers need not be in writing to be valid; however, a clear contract in writing undoubtedly serves its part in avoiding conflict between masons and their clients when things turn sour.

In a case decided last week, the court delved into the do’s and don’ts when terminating a contract of works, whether it is in writing or not.

The plaintiffs (clients) engaged the defendant (contractor) to carry out construction works in their Salini property. The parties had initially agreed that works had to be finalised by August 2017. They had agreed on all prices regarding the works and materials and the parties further agreed that the mason was to be paid for each floor once finalised and certified by the plaintiffs’ respective architect.

The clients and the mason had several disagreements and they spent their fair share of time in several different courtrooms in the Courts of Justice building in Malta. In total, they spun their web with four different cases.

The clients filed an application before the First Hall, Civil Court, against their contractor, whereby they stated that the mason’s actions caused them a lot of anxiety, loss of time and extra expenses which had not been anticipated and so they asked the court to liquidate damages in their favour.

The clients alleged that the mason did not follow the plans and the instructions given to him by them and the architect and even left out parts of the basement. Inter alia, the clients claimed that the mason failed to observe health and safety laws and regulations and that the mason had postponed the works to continue works on a different site and that he had eventually abandoned the site and refused to continue working for them.

Notwithstanding the clients’ claims and statements as to how displeased they were with the mason’s works, they did not choose to resort to their remedies at law, such as that spelt out in the Civil Code, which specifically provides a remedy to clients when a mason fails to carry out his contractual obligations.

The law clearly states that upon having valid reason for the dissolution, the employer is to pay the contractor only such sum which shall not exceed the expenses and work of the contractor, after taking into consideration the usefulness of such expenses and work to the employer as well as any damages which the employer may have suffered. In this case it was the mason who stated that he wanted to stop working for the clients, and this was in November 2017, three months after the agreed deadline.

The court declared that by unilaterally engaging the third party to continue the clients’ works, they were not abiding by the law and thus all the plaintiffs’ requests were rejected

The mason claimed that the lawsuit for damages before the First Hall, Civil Court, was filed against him as a ploy for the clients to avoid paying him, and also confirmed that he had filed another lawsuit himself against them in the Court of Magistrates (Malta) for payment in relation to the works he had carried out for them, which he had stopped when the clients refused to pay him. This case was adjourned ‘sine die’ and thus, to date, no judgment was delivered in relation to it.

The clients had also claimed that the mason had arbitrarily taken their generator and subsequently filed a police report, which led to the mason being accused of ‘ragion fattasi’ before the Court of Magistrates (Malta). Such arbitrary exercise − in this case supposedly being for disturbing the possession of the generator enjoyed by the clients − carries a punishment of imprisonment for a term of one to three months or to a fine (multa); however, the mason was not found guilty.

The client’s father also got involved personally and started proceedings against the same mason before the Small Claims Tribunal. He claimed loss of rent of the same generator, which he claimed he had leased to his daughter at €30 daily, and thus claimed a total of €4,230 from the mason. The father lost the claim before the Small Claims Tribunal as the tribunal stated that had the father really leased the generator to his daughter, it should have been his daughter to file these proceedings, and not her father.

The final case decided bet­ween the parties (to date) was the one delivered by the First Hall, Civil Court, case number 380/18TA, on June 15, which judgment has not yet become final.

In its judgment, the court considered that the clients had not asked the court to authorise them to finish and remedy the works themselves, and that they engaged a third party to continue the works for them, without first terminating the contract of works and without insisting that the mason finishes and/or remedies the works commissioned to him.

The court confirmed that damages can be claimed, however, not without the judicial termination of the contract of works or before attempting to have the mason finalise the works. Indeed the court found that there was no legal basis for the clients’ claim of damages since this was not made ancillary with the request to terminate the contract of works or for the execution of the contract of works.

The court declared that by unilaterally engaging the third party to continue the clients’ works, they were not abiding by the law and thus all the plaintiffs’ requests were rejected, with expenses against them. Whether the plaintiffs’ journey in court with their contractor ends with this sour taste, one is yet to see.

Rebecca Mercieca is an associate at Azzopardi, Borg & Associates Advocates.