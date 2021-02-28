The Chamber of Commerce has welcomed the reform of old rents, announced by the prime minister on Saturday, but has sought clarification on various aspects.

In terms of the reform, landlords of properties bound under pre-1995 rents will be able to claim up to two per cent of the property’s market value in rent.

The reform will see the government absorb most of the additional rental costs thousands of families, particularly pensioners, are expected to face as a result of the change, which is intended to wipe away a law that courts have repeatedly deemed to be unconstitutional.

The Chamber said certain issues still require clarification and discussion, not least on the amount budgeted for the implementation of the scheme, which appears too low. In addition, clarification is required about the mechanisms to assess the market value of the properties concerned.

The Chamber said means-testing of the sitting tenants should be accompanied by a valuation of all their assets, including any other properties owned, and whether they effectively reside in the rented property or merely hold tenancy by virtue of the address on their identity documents. It is also unclear, it said, whether or not tenants in part-time employment will be fully subsidised.

The Chamber said it will study this proposal in greater detail and will be requesting a meeting with the prime minister and the parliamentary secretary for housing to further discuss and possibly refine the government's proposal.