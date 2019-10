A clarinet and piano recital featuring clarinettist Mario Galea and pianist Francis Camilleri will be held at the Kempinski Hotel San Lawrenz, Gozo, tomorrow as part of Festival Mediterranea.

The duo will perform major clarinet works by Brahms, Weber and Milhaud, among others.

The concert starts at 8pm and entrance is free. For more information, visit mediterranea.com.mt or teatruastra.org.mt. You can also call 2155 0985 or send an e-mail to info@mediterranea.com.mt.