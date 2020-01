Clarinettist Noel Curmi accompanied by pianist Elaine Mercieca will be presenting a selection of works composed during the 20th century by Francis Poulenc, Witold Lutoslawski, Charles Camilleri, Henri Rabaud and Paul Jeanjean.

The recital is being held at Palazzo De La Salle, Valletta on Saturday at 7.30pm. Entrance is free.