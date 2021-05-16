Feast enthusiasts have called on the authorities to provide clearer guidelines on what kind of religious celebrations will be allowed this summer after it was confirmed that large-scale events cannot take place.

Times of Malta reported on Friday that the authorities have decided not to allow traditional feasts to go ahead as they are too risky amid a pandemic.

It is understood that liturgical ceremonies inside the churches will be permitted so long as the COVID-19 mitigation measures are followed.

But while some welcomed the ban, admitting it was still too early to permit large gatherings, feast enthusiasts urged the health authorities to issue guidelines that would allow some sort of celebration to take place.

Several readers eager to celebrate their village’s patron saint said on social media that such events should take place once Malta reaches herd immunity.

San Gejtanu Band Club president Nigel Vella said that while he agreed with being cautious, guidelines would allow band clubs to plan other events, such as live bands or orchestras playing outdoors.

Band club members and young volunteers may lose interest in feasts

“There should be an element of flexibility so that we can responsibly protect this priceless heritage,” Vella said.

Vella also raised concern that band club members and young volunteers may lose interest in feasts if they are not allowed to perform for a second year running due to the pandemic.

Last year, a single case of COVID-19 during a traditional feast had resulted in one of the biggest clusters detected during the summer months, following which a ban on feasts was imposed.

In a statement yesterday, the Church said it would only go ahead with outdoor celebrations, such as processions, if given the green light to do so by the health authorities.

While mass gatherings will not be allowed, band clubs (każini) are set to reopen their doors on June 7, with patrons seated at all times.

It is unclear if harsher restrictions will be in place to prevent crowds from gathering, as had happened last year, especially during festa week.

Każini will be allowed to operate as restaurants, meaning dinners during feasts will be perfectly legal so long as the COVID-19 measures are adhered to.