Their name: "Immediate Clarity Brigade". Their mission: Help lead Dutch civil servants out of the maze of bureaucratic jargon that is bamboozling ordinary people.

Some 100 coaches will help government administrators write clearer letters to citizens and website announcements -- instead of being cluttered with government lingo, authorities said Wednesday.

The government said there will be "language coaches in all corners of the country, training courses to teach officials to write more clearly and practical tools to improve communication with people".

The interior ministry said in a statement there would be 100 language coaches, experts and "ambassadors" by 2020.

According to the daily Algemeen Dagblad, the initiative is projected to cost three million euros ($3.3 million).

"We want to make sure that people can get involved and immediately understand the mail they receive from authorities," Secretary of State Raymond Knops said in the statement.

His ministry is recruiting an "Interface manager for the strategic organisation of the digital system management of Environment Law" -- but even Knops admitted to the daily newspaper he did not understand the job title.

"I immediately thought what's that?" he said.

Legal jargon has also been criticised for being too complicated.

In August 2018, a minister said the language used by judges to hand out sentences was incomprehensible for some citizens.