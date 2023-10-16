Scotland’s serene qualification for Euro 2024 comes as a culture shock for a country used to crushing disappointment from its national team.

For only the second time since the 1998 World Cup, Scotland will grace a major tournament in Germany next year.

Qualification was secured on Sunday without the Scots kicking a ball thanks to Spain’s 1-0 win in Norway.

But Steve Clarke’s men had already done the hard work themselves with a scintillating start to what was considered a highly challenging group.

As well as facing the three-time European champions Spain, Norway and Georgia currently boast generational talents in Erling Haaland and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

