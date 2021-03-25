Scotland manager Steve Clarke has challenged his players to show they are not “one-tournament wonders” as they start their World Cup qualifiers looking to build on their run to Euro 2020.

Scotland will end a 23-year absence from major tournaments when they feature at the delayed European Championship starting in June.

But Clarke’s men must refocus as they begin their qualifying campaign to reach the 2022 World Cup against Austria on Thursday.

The former Chelsea defender is keen for his side to show their long-awaited return to prominence is not a flash in the pan.

“The squad is focused completely on the World Cup games because they are the most important ones,” Clarke said on Wednesday.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta