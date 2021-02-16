Jordan Clarkson erupted for 40 points off the bench as the Utah Jazz overpowered the Philadelphia 76ers 134-123 in the NBA’s clash of the conference leaders on Monday.

Clarkson produced a dazzling display of long-range shooting, making eight of 13 attempts from beyond the arc as Utah overturned an early double-digit deficit to score a convincing win at Salt Lake City’s Vivint Arena.

Utah talisman Donovan Mitchell finished with 24 points while Australian veteran Joe Ingles delivered 20.

Sixers star Ben Simmons saw a record-breaking 42-point display — the highest ever tally by an Australian player in an NBA game — end in defeat.

Simmons was in superb shooting form, making 12-of-13 free throws while supplying 12 assists. Team-mate Tobias Harris had 36 points with 10 rebounds.

