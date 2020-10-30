Post-secondary students are turning up at school even for their online classes as they struggle to be on time for their in-person lessons.

Students at Mcast and the Giovanni Curmi Higher Secondary are this year attending lectures both online and at schools, in a measure introduced to limit face-to-face contact because of COVID-19.

But while the system was welcomed earlier in the scholastic year, it seems the logistics are proving to be a challenge for students.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, students said having back-to-back online and in-person lessons means they often have just 30 minutes to travel from home to the college.

One student said that one of his online lectures ends at 11.30am while a second, in-person lesson, kicks off at noon.

RELATED STORIES MCAST publishes COVID-19 protocol for new academic year

“I don’t live nearby and I don’t drive, so how am I supposed to make it to the college in 30 minutes” he said.

To avoid missing out on lectures or being late, students have resorted to attending online classes on campus. This, they said, defeated the purpose of the measure aimed at limiting the number of people on the school grounds.

“We try to find quiet places and hang around there but, soon enough, everyone will start doing that and we will all be there anyway,” another student said.

At Higher Secondary, students have taken to following lessons while sitting in rows on the floor with their laptops or mobile phones.

Contacted about the matter, a spokesperson for the sixth form said students were “not allowed to follow lessons in this manner”.

“We also put up notices encouraging students to follow lessons from vacant classrooms. We have enough places from where students can follow online lessons.

“This week, a security guard has been deployed and is continuously going around enforcing social distancing and the wearing of masks and not allowing students following lessons from the floor,” the spokesperson said.

Following lessons while sitting in rows on the floor

Students sitting on the floor “is not a new phenomenon”, he pointed out.

“It is the duty and responsibility of students to adhere to the protocol and school regulations. The security guard is doing her duty but cannot be expected to be everywhere at the same time. Breaching of regulations is taken very seriously by the school and action is taken immediately.

“The school is also insisting with the authorities to enforce protocol even outside school premises.”

A spokesperson for Mcast said everyone was adjusting to the new hybrid system.

“All six institutes in Malta and the Gozo campus are communicating regularly with students to make sure that concerns are addressed as we adapt to the current situation.”

The college said it wanted to make sure students have the opportunity to attend in-person lectures safely and, in particular, practical sessions that are crucial in vocational education.

“We are also allocating computer labs or lecture rooms for students to follow the online lessons on campus when needed.

“We are open to the fact that, this year, timetables will need to be continuously readjusted to adapt to changing situations like quarantine, revised safety measures etc.”

Students are being encouraged to contact their institutes with difficulties or ideas.