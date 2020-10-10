On the occasion of World Sight Day held on Thursday, Class Optical donated eye care products to the Ophthalmic Ward at Mater Dei Hospital.

This year’s theme ‘Hope in Sight’ is an initiative of the World Health Organisation and aims to create awareness on the importance of eye care as a preventative measure towards impaired vision and other health-related problems.

The company sought to acknowledge the hard work carried out by the frontliners within the healthcare sector during the pandemic period. A bundle of eye care-related products consisting of blue blocking computer glasses, Systane products, Zeiss Lens wipes, anti-fog and lens cleaning spray were donated to the deserving team at the Ophthalmic Unit.

Mario Vella, chairman, Department of Ophthalmology, expressed appreciation for the company’s gesture, particularly the decision to focus on and help protect healthcare workers at a time of high risk.

WSD has become an annual event within Class Optical’s corporate and social responsibility and forms part of the ‘Class Cares’ ethos. Class Optical has assisted various NGOs over the years with funds allocated for research in eye care, sponsoring purchase of ophthalmic equipment, organising eye tests and optical requirements for disadvantaged communities, among others.

Class Optical is a specialist organisation operating within the optical industry serving the local market for over 35 years. It provides the full spectrum of optical products and services to the optical retail trade across its manufacturing and trading functions.