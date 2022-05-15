The 26th meeting of the season held on Sunday afternoon at the Marsa Racetrack heralded the start of the Prix De Vincennes championship for Premier class trotters on a short distance of 2140m. From these heats, 24 trotters made it to the semifinal stage. These championships for French trotters are being organised once again with the financial support of the French Association Le Trot.

In the first heat, French newcomer Dandy De Godrel (Michael Ellul) was outsmarted by Dunbar (Redent Magro) exactly on the finishing line. Dunbar sealed its second win of the year with Virus (Charles Degiorgio) and Djembe Du Pont (Jesmar Gafa’) ending respectively in third and fourth place from Cimarron (Noel Baldacchino) and Ciel Boreal (Carmelo Farrugia).

