Young tenor Angelo Muscat is this evening presenting the second edition of Angelo & Friends Christmas Concert in Victoria.

The programme includes various genres of music, from classical arias to traditional Christmas songs and pop hits.

Deborah C and Ruth Portelli will also take part in the concert.

The orchestra will be conducted by Francis Debono and guest conductor Abraham D’Amato.

The concert is being held at the Don Bosco Oratory, Victoria, today at 8pm. It is supported by the Ministry for Gozo as part of the Christmas in Gozo programme of events, among other sponsors.