The coronavirus pandemic is forcing many companies to rethink how they do business, with car auctions being the latest to show how they’ve adapted.

Classic Car Auctions held its first virtual sale on March 28, with 188 cars going under the hammer.

It has increased its capacity to accept online and telephone bidding to allow anyone with their eye on a vehicle to get involved, while the additional one per cent fee that is usually in place for online bidding will be waived.

Gary Dunne, manager at Classic Car Auctions, said: “We have certainly been thrown a challenge and one we have been keen to make happen. We have a superb catalogue and with the full support of our vendors, we are putting on a virtual auction.

“We have put in place lots of additional resources to support online bidding with Proxibid, The Saleroom and Invaluable for our virtual auction. We also have additional phone lines and you can leave a commission bid.

“Where possible, we will be adding video content of the interior, exterior and with the engine running for each lot.”

Elsewhere, Bonhams has revealed information about two of its upcoming auctions, where bids can be made online, by telephone, or through an absentee bid. The auction will be live streamed online.