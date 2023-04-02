The 16th and the 17th meeting of the year were held during the weekend at the Marsa Racetrack.

Sunday’s card included the Executive Security Championship final for class Silver trotters on a short distance of 2140m, the two semifinals from the Tazza l-Kbira Championship for class Premier trotters on a long distance of 2640m, and a heat from the Mediterranean Championship open also for class Silver trotters.

The class Silver final was won by Classic d’Urzy driven by Noel Baldacchino after increasing its speed in the last 500 metres. For Classic d’Urzy this was its second win of the season.

In the first class Premier Semifinal, Swedish Global Undecided (Rodney Gatt) took its first win in Malta after outsmarting Crack Money (Michael Ellul) and Charming Soldier (Paul Galea) in the final straight. Infinite Knight (Charles Degiorgio) registered its second consecutive win in the second class Premier semifinal after leading all the way.

