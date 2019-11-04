Nobel Prize-winning Italian playwright Dario Fo’s 1970 political farce Accidental Death of an Anarchist will be staged by Masquerade at Blue Box, M Space, Msida, in the coming days.

The play follows the investigation into anarchist Giuseppe Pinelli’s death after falling from a fourth-floor police station window. Only one unlikely detective can solve the mystery of his demise, and whether he jumped or was pushed, but that person is a certified lunatic with a knack for impersonation.

Masquerade is adding a unique twist to its production of this classic drama by featuring an all-female cast including Louiselle Vassallo, Pia Zammit, Antonella Axisa, Maria Caruana, Gabriella Mendes and Samantha Gauci. It will be directed by Ian Moore.

“This play is one of the most famous absurdist pieces about institutional corruption and shows what an individual can achieve when he, or in our case, she, takes on the establishment,” Ms Vassallo commented.

“It is a story as topical and rele­vant today as it was when it was first staged,” she added.

The contemporary take on the classic farce will use its all-female cast to offer new insights into the famous tale with a politi­cal sting in its tail.

As well as the comedic mileage from having traditionally male roles played by women, the rare female perspective on bureaucracy also promises to explore what institutional corruption within a system means to women.

Accidental Death of an Anarchist will be staged by Masquerade from Friday to Sunday and from November 15 to 17 at 8pm at Blue Box, M Space, Msida. It is not suitable for audiences under 14. For bookings, visit masquerademalta.com.