Classic guitarist Bernard Catania is performing his first lunchtime concert of the new year at St Catherine of Italy church today.

The versatile guitarist performs a wide range of techniques and styles. His repertoire varies from the baroque, Spanish, Latin-American and contemporary classical guitar genres.

During this concert, Catania will perform guitar works by Antonio Lauro, Leo Brouwer, Heitor Villa-Lobos, Astor Piazzolla, Augustin Barrios, Joao Pernambuco, Gaspar Sanz and Isaac Albeniz.

The programme includes two popular Spanish pieces Un Dia De Noviembre and Asturias.

The concert starts at 12.30pm. Entrance is at a suggested donation of €8. Tickets can be obtained immediately prior to the concert from the venue itself or by e-mailing baroccomalta@gmail.com or calling 7968 0952. For more details, visit www.barocco-malta.com.