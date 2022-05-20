After wowing audiences last year with It’s a Kind of Magic – The Queen Story, the BBC Concert Orchestra is bringing an epic evening of the world’s classic rock and pop anthems to the spectacular Granaries in Floriana.

On July 9, the concert will feature 20 number-one hit songs and a countdown to the best-selling artists of all time. You will hear classic rock and pop anthems delivering feel good, fall in love, get mad, get sad, that power us through, lift us up and bring us together.

"The BBC Orchestra will be another quality opportunity for tourists who will be visiting the Maltese Islands in July. Certainly, this year's edition will generate a well-needed positive experience after years of continuous restrictions due to the pandemic. We will continue working hard to assure that Malta's culture and entertainment calendar continues to grow in the years to come," outlined Minister for Tourism Clayton Bartolo.

MTA Chairman Gavin Gulia added that the MTA “is proud to be welcoming the BBC Concert Orchestra for the third time for what has become a fixed appointment in our country’s calendar of events, giving an incentive to all those visiting us in July to experience yet another stellar performance in one of Malta’s most iconic venues”.

Under the direction of the renowned conductor Mike Dixon, the 60-piece BBC Concert Orchestra, plus dynamic rock band, and cast of outstanding star singers, will perform number-one classics by The Rolling Stones, Queen, David Bowie, Prince, Lady Gaga, Coldplay, The Beatles, Tina Tuner, Fleetwood Mac, Cher, Elvis - and more!

Classic Rock Anthems is coming to The Granaries, Floriana on July 9.

For more information kindly visit www.visitmalta.com.

For tickets kindly visit here.