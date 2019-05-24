The Victoria International Arts Festival (VIAF), a five-week series of concerts and cultural events, continues to­day at 8pm at St Au­gustine church, Victoria, with a concert by Aditya Duo (violin and violoncello) performing works by Bach, Glière, Honegger and others. Attendance to the concert is free of charge. 

