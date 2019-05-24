The Victoria International Arts Festival (VIAF), a five-week series of concerts and cultural events, continues today at 8pm at St Augustine church, Victoria, with a concert by Aditya Duo (violin and violoncello) performing works by Bach, Glière, Honegger and others. Attendance to the concert is free of charge.
www.viaf.org.mt
PREVIOUS
Father-son combination does the trick for Team Malta at sailing worlds
NEXT
Indian aircraft technician crushed by landing gear flaps
Comments not loading?
We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.