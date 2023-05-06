The Priests, a classical musical group made up of three priests from the Diocese of Down and Connor in Northern Ireland, were interviewed on Radju Bambina, the community radio of Xagħra parish.

Fr Eugene and his brother Fr Martin O’Hagan from the village of Claudy, County Londonderry, and Fr David Delargy from Ballymena, County Antrim, have been singing together since they boarded as students at St MacNissi’s College, Garron Tower, County Antrim, in the 1970s.

After signing a deal with SonyBMG in April 2008, the priests recorded their debut album, The Priests, in Northern Ireland and Rome, with the unusual honour of having been allowed to record in St Peter’s Basilica.

The priests, interviewed by Lelio Spiteri, said they feel fortunate to have been able to combine their priestly vocations with their role as performers.

“Music reaches people and crosses boundaries and frontiers. There is something healing about singing. It’s part of our ministry to deliver the Gospel’s message through singing.”

While in Gozo, the priests met Bishop Anton Teuma at the Curia in Victoria and visited Ta’ Pinu sanctuary where they celebrated mass.

The Priests also gave a concert at Xagħra parish church on the initiative of JP2 Foundation.

After the concert, Xagħra archpriest Carmelo Refalo thanked the priests and praised them for their special priestly mission. Mgr Refalo presented them with mementos. Mari Sultana, Marija Curmi and Marija Refalo, whose sons are priests, also presented gifts to the trio.