Emerging mezzo-soprano Maria Mallia will star in the Classical Songs and Arias lunchtime concert organised by Barocco Foundation, alongside well-known pianist Julia Miller this coming Tuesday, February 18.

Mallia and Miller’s programme highlights the inspiring arias and songs chosen for the recital.

Mozart’s lively Voi che sapete from his opera The Marriage of Figaro will open the concert together with Gluck’s Che farò senza Euricide, followed by melodious Italian songs by Bellini, Tosti, Donizetti and Denza, as well as the emotional Ave Maria by Gomez.

Mallia, 23, has been studying classical singing since 2014 under the guidance of Maltese soprano Juliette Bisazza. She was an involved member of the Manoel Theatre Youth Opera, performing in a number of concerts. She is also a member of the Mirabitur Choir and the Cappella Diacono Choir and an active soloist under the baton of Simone Attard and Mro Ray Sciberras respectively. Mallia possesses a medical degree in Doctor of Medicine and Surgery.

During the past years, Miller has played most of the top venues in Malta, both as a music collaborator and as a soloist, and participated in several festivals such as the Violin and Friends International Music Festival in 2015 and the International Spring Orchestra Festival in 2016 and 2017.

In 2018, she was chosen to be the accompanist of world-renowned soprano Miriam Gauci during her masterclasses as part of the Gaulitana Festival. Following the concert concluding the masterclasses, Gauci hailed Miller’s talent and style, calling her one of the best pianists she ever worked with.

Miller is scheduled to be the the pianist for Gauci’s advanced classes in April 2020 as well as a pianist for masterclasses with Claire Debono during the Malta International Spring Festival 2020.

The Classical Songs and Arias lunchtime concert will be held at St Catherine of Italy church, Valletta, on Tuesday at 12.30 pm. Entrance is at a suggested donation of €8. Tickets will be available prior to the concert from the venue itself or by sending an e-mail to baroccomalta@gmail.com or by calling on 7968 0952.

For more information, visit barocco-malta.com.