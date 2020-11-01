An online panel discussion by educators, entitled ‘Rebooting the Classroom’, on the power di­gi­tal games can have as a learning tool in classrooms, will be held on Wednesday at 7pm, organised by Malta Café Scientifique and hosted by Spazju Kreattiv.

In today’s world, children are growing up with many powerful technological tools at their fingertips, one such tool being digital games.

A study by the Interactive Software Federation of Europe found that 54 per cent of Europeans aged six to 64 have played digital games, with the most popular age group being those aged 11 to 14 (84 per cent).

Considering this, it is becoming increasingly important to use digital games as a positive educational resource. They have the potential to support the acquisition and understanding of know­ledge, experimentation, crea­tivity, problem-solving, empathy, decision-making skills and current real world issues.

The discussion panel is made up of Leonard Busuttil, a resident academic at the Department of Technology and Entrepreneurship Education of the University of Malta’s Faculty of Education; Iro Voulgari, a postdoctoral researcher at the University’s Institute of Digital Games, who is working on science learning and AI education through digital games; and Jonathan Barbara, a senior lecturer in creative computing and games design at St Martin’s Institute of Higher Education’s Faculty of Computing.

Anyone who would like to take part in this online event are to register at the link provided. The video link will be sent to those registered prior to the event.

The discussion is a satellite event of Science in the City 2020, Malta’s science and arts festival. For details on these events, visit https://scienceinthecity.org.mt.

Malta Café Scientifique is supported by the STEAM pro­ject, the University of Malta and the Malta Chamber of Scientists. For more information on the café, visit www.facebook.com/Malta.Cafe.Scientifique and http://bit.ly/MCSCIweb.

https://forms.gle/m62pvphh1fwv1sds8