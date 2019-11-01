Nationalist MP Claudette Buttigieg has filed a judicial letter against the Public Broadcasting Services Limited demanding compensation in relation to a 2012 decision to stop her popular TV show ‘Sellili’ on the national channel.

That decision had been declared as null and void by the Administrative Review Tribunal in 2017, prompting an appeal by the PBS.

However, that appeal was rejected and the original decision confirmed through a judgment delivered in July by a court presided over by Mr Justice Anthony Ellul wherein it was declared that the decision to stop Ms Buttigieg from continuing to present her programme, after she had announced her intention to run as candidate in the general elections, months before the elections date, was null and void.

Following that judgment, Ms Buttigieg has now filed a judicial letter calling upon PBS to fork out compensation for damages suffered through their decision seven years ago and to do so within one week from date of letter, reserving the right to take further legal action.

Lawyer Tanya Sciberras Camilleri signed the judicial act.