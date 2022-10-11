Claudio Farrugia has been appointed chairperson of the Richmond Foundation following the retirement of Anthony Guillaumier.

The appointment was made by the Board of Trustees.

Guillaumier said that Farrugia conveys an astounding sense of enthusiasm, passion and a clear vision with which he is looking forward to execute the responsibilities of his new position.

“I have no doubt that Mr Farrugia will continue to lead the Richmond Foundation in the tasks ahead and face challenges with the vigour, inspiration and fresh ideas that were the hallmark of Richmond in the past three decades”.

Farrugia said he wanted to ensure that Richmond continues to focus primarily on the welfare and wellbeing of its clients.

Mr Farrugia has held several senior management positions within leading organisations in the private, public and in the not-for profit sectors.