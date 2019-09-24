Former Juventus player Claudio Marchisio will be in Malta next month as part of an event organised by a local Juventus fan club.

The midfielder will visit Malta between October 11 and 13, Juventus Club Malta Cuore Bianconero president Marlon Hili said.

Local Juventus supporters will have the chance to meet the iconic Italy player during an event at a Sliema hotel, where he will pose for photos and sign merchandise.

The meet-and-greet will cost €75 for club members and €90 for non-members.

Marchisio, who has been capped 55 times for Italy, won seven Serie A titles, four Coppa Italia trophies and countless other medals during a career with Juventus, before joining Zenit St Petersburg in 2018. He terminated his contract with the Russian club this past summer through mutual consent.

For more details, visit the Juventus Club Malta Cuore Bianconero Facebook page.