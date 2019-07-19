Between Saturday and September 19, the Gabriel Caruana Foundation is hosting clay and music-making workshops at The Mill – Art, Culture and Crafts Centre in Birkirkara.

Participants can attend two sessions of instrument and music making. During the August session, led by Andrea Pullicino, the participants will be using a specially created paperclay (clay and hay) to creatively invent musical instruments. During the September session, led by sound artist Wen Chin Fu, participants will try out the different instruments.

The sessions are open to anyone aged eight and over, with a maximum of 10 participants per session.

Ħożż il-ħsejjes reflects on our fragile environment, how we relate to our surroundings and how a community can (re)invent its environment. Taking inspiration from the intrinsic relationship between the late Gabriel Caruana’s artistic practice focusing on clay as his favoured medium and the use of The Mill, the creative team has worked with two materials whose relationship goes a long way – clay and wheat.

The team, composed of Raffaella Zammit, Elyse Tonna, Wen Chin Fu, Marvin Zammit and Andrea Pullicino, will engage participants of all ages with a focus on children and youths. Ħożż il-ħsejjes is a tactile, aural and visual experience that invites visitors to become participants by creating a collective and ever-changing musical and visual composition.

This project is a collaboration between the Gabriel Caruana Foundation (Malta), Instrument Inventors Initiative (the Netherlands) and Mighty Box (Malta). It is supported by the Arts Council Malta – Malta Arts Fund, ŻiguŻajg Festival, Spazju Kreattiv and i-Portunus.

The Gabriel Caruana Foundation provides opportunities in the artistic and creative fields to modern and contemporary artists.

It fosters diversity, as well as social and cultural dialogue and development through local, national and international networks. The foundation, a registered voluntary organisation with the Commissioner of Voluntary Organisations, promotes and develops systems supporting artists’ legacy.

The fee is of €15 for both sessions. More information about the project, workshop dates and to register can be found at https://gabrielcaruanafoundation.org/events/hozz-il-hsejjes/