Clay impressions by artist Joseph G. Scerri are on show at the Banca Giuratale, Independence Square (It-Tokk), Victoria.

Scerri creates contemporary sculpture in terracotta, concrete, cold cast resin and bronze. He models contemplative figures and genre figure groups in the simplest details with abstracted and geometric design backgrounds.

Among his most significant works one finds the bronze monuments to Sir Joseph Howard, Malta’s first prime minister, at Mdina, and those of Anton Agius and of the author Kilin in Rabat. Other works are found in private collections.

Scerri, who has taken part in several collective exhibitions, was born in Rabat (Malta). He studied art at school and obtained his ordinary and advanced level in the discipline at the New Lyceum. He pursued his artistic studies by attending classes under Anton Calleja and Joseph Casha at the Malta School of Arts.

Concurrently, he regularly attended the studio of sculptor Anton Agius, assisting him in his artistic activity, including works on numerous monuments.

Scerri’s first solo exhibition is on until Sunday, April 23.