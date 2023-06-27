An artist has used the clay slopes of Għajn Tuffieħa to create a sculpture of a seal last spotted in Malta's waters almost 50 years ago.

Raphael Mizzi said he wanted to raise the plight of the endangered Mediterranean monk seal, which has always fascinated him.

The lifesize temporary sculpture makes use of materials found at the beach and sits on the clay slopes surrounding the bay.

“Up until the 1800s these seals were a common sight in Malta but when engine-powered vessels became common, they abandoned the island because of their sensitivity to noise pollution,” he said.

Mizzi uses clay and other materials he finds at the bay Photo: Jonathan Borg

The last recorded sighting of the seal in Malta was in 1974, the 39-year-old said.

Once well-established, the Mediterranean monk seal is the only seal to inhabit the Mediterranean. It has been sighted in locations in Algeria, Greece, Turkey and Cyprus.

The species is on the verge of extinction. Only around 700 are alive today.

“I wanted to do something that raises awareness that these species are endangered and to remind people that these beautiful creatures used to be here (in Malta)”.

The Mediterranean monk seal is an endangered species. Photo: Shutterstock

“Maybe we can think of creating a nature reserve to attract them again,” he said.

The seal sculpture is not Mizzi’s first Għajn Tuffieħa work. He began using the clay to create temporary artwork in 2019, when he crafted a bust of Jesus.

He has since made 10 such sculptures that include Buddha, Venus, a male human torso, and a female figure lying on her side.

He begins by finding a location, with easy access to clay and with enough space to work.

Mizzi's first sculpture was a bust of Jesus in 2019 Photo: Raphael Mizzi

Mizzi's sculptures usually wash away within a few days Photo: Raphael Mizzi

He then creates a base of grass and wood before using a combination of clay and seawater to form the sculpture, with the help of a 3D printed miniature model.

“The beauty of it is that you are using materials found around you and in a short while they return to nature without having left an impact,” Mizzi said.

Mizzi’s sculptures usually last a few days but can even deteriorate within hours, depending on the weather.

“By working at the beach, I combine many things I love: the sea, nature, and art,” he said.