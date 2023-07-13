Clayton Castaldi rewrote the history books in the game of pool in Malta after he was crowned as world champion after triumphing in the singles tournament final that was played in Agadir, Morocco on Wednesday.

Facing English professional player Josh Kane, Castaldi had his work cut out in his bid to become the first-ever Maltese player to lift the world title in the singles competition.

But the Maltese player continued to show his best form in the tournament showcase to come out victorious 11-9 in a thrilling final.

It was a stunning performance from the Maltese player who had reached the final when he knocked out Indian player Hiten Patel 9-4 in the quarter-finals before edging past Richard Gifford, of Wales, 10-9 in the semi-finals stage.

