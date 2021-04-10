Four sets of antique brass candlesticks, decorating four side altars at Saint George’s basilica in Victoria, have been restored.

The candlesticks underwent a process of cleaning, polishing and lacquering. The cost for each set totalled €1,050.

Battery-lit candles have now been introduced at the basilica to minimise the damage done by burning candles to various works of art. The basilica management is doing its utmost to use clean energy.

It is urging the public to make use of battery-lit candles, also found at the basilica, and place them in front of the icon or image they prefer.

The donation for every candle is 50c. The candle lasts for two days and remains the property of the church.